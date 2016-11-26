 Skip to main content
Ohio State rallies for 30-27 comeback win over Michigan

Published: Nov 26, 2016 at 08:08 AM
Chase Goodbread

With championship aspirations at stake, Ohio State kept its College Football Playoff hopes alive with a 30-27 comeback win over visiting rival Michigan in double overtime Saturday, rallying from a 17-7 second-half deficit. The Buckeyes' Curtis Samuel, who hadn't made much of an impact in regulation time, scored the game-winning touchdown on a 15-yard run around the left side. Buckeyes QB J.T. Barrett scored a touchdown on a quarterback draw play on OSU's first overtime possession.

The victory kept Ohio State's hopes for a CFP berth alive, although Penn State's 45-12 win over Michigan State made that a far more tricky proposition for OSU. The Buckeyes have a share of the Big Ten East title, but because they lost to Penn State head to head, the Nittany Lions will go to the Big Ten Championship Game to face Wisconsin.

OSU found itself trailing 17-7 to Michigan in the second half before mounting its comeback. UM coach Jim Harbaugh lamented several officiating calls after the game.

"I am bitterly disappointed with the officiating," said Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, according to the Detroit News. The former San Francisco 49ers coach cited a first-down spot that was reviewed by the replay official which kept an OSU overtime drive alive, and as well, a 15-yard penalty that he drew in regulation for unsportsmanlike conduct on the sideline.

Scouts from nine NFL clubs were on hand to evaluate a plethora of talent. Wolverines three-way star Jabrill Peppers made a winning contribution on defense and special teams, recording his first career interception in the third quarter, and also had an impressive 45-yard kickoff return that helped set up the Wolverines' only touchdown of the first half.

Ohio State safety Malik Hooker, one of the nation's top underclassmen, returned an interception of Michigan QB Wilton Speight for a touchdown, giving OSU its only first-half touchdown as well. It wasn't Speight's only costly turnover. He lost a second-half fumble at the OSU 1-yard line, and later threw an interception that set up the Buckeyes' offense on a short field and led to a Mike Weber touchdown run that narrowed UM's lead to 17-14.

Another top prospect, Michigan senior defensive end Taco Charlton, recorded 2.5 sacks.

