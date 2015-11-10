Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett pleads guilty to driving while impaired

Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett pleaded guilty Tuesday to operating a vehicle while impaired. Judge H. William Pollitt, Jr., of Franklin County municipal court sentenced Barrett to a three-day alcohol-education program, suspended his license for 180 days and fined him $400.
"I just wanted to apologize to my family for this embarrassment, also the Ohio State football program, also Buckeye nation," Barrett said. "I never want to hurt Ohio State and what it's done for me as a player and also as a person. I'm just truly sorry for that."
Barrett, 20, was cited for OVI impaired on Oct. 31 after he was pulled over close to campus at a sobriety checkpoint. Police said he registered a 0.099 on a test to measure his blood-alcohol content. Drivers under the age of 21 are considered impaired at 0.02 (it's 0.08 for those older than 21) in Ohio.
Ohio State coach Urban Meyer suspended Barrett for one game after the incident. After serving the suspension last week vs. Minnesota, Barrett will start Saturday vs. Illinois if he has a good week of practice, Meyer said on Monday.
On the night of the incident, Barrett had a friend who was heavily intoxicated show up at his home and Barrett decided to take that person home, his attorney, Phil Templeton, said on Tuesday.
"This is a 20-year-old young man who's been ridiculed," Templeton said. "He's been thrown up on the TVs, his picture, there's video everywhere. He's paying the ultimate price."