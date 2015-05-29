Ohio State QB Cardale Jones whiffs in pick-up softball game

Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones is having a pretty good 2015.
He helped lead the Buckeyes to a national championship in January, and has a chance to emerge as the team's starter this season, although he'll have to fend off J.T. Barrett and Braxton Miller for the job.
However, things seemed to hit a bit of a bump recently for Jones when the Buckeyes hit the softball diamond for an impromptu game.
That's what you call a whiff.
His teammate, defensive lineman Joey Bosa, fared much better, hitting a home run in bare feet.