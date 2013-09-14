Ohio State QB Braxton Miller will not play vs. California

Ohio State quarterback Braxton Miller will not play for the Buckeyes against California on Saturday. The junior is not in uniform.
Miller suffered a sprained MCL in the first quarter of a 42-7 win over San Diego State last week and was replaced by senior Kenny Guiton, who was 19-of-28 passing for 152 yards, two touchdowns and one interception with 83 rushing yards and one touchdown in relief.
Guiton will get the nod in place of Miller vs. Cal.
One of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy, Miller was sensational in last season's 35-28 win over the Golden Bears, with 249 yards passing and four touchdowns as well as 75 rushing yards and one TD.
The absence of Miller could threaten Ohio State's 14-game winning streak. While Cal has injury concerns on defense -- safety Avery Sebastian (torn Achilles) is out for the season and several other projected starters are game-time decisions -- it has an explosive offense led by true freshman quarterback Jared Goff.