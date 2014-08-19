Ohio State QB Braxton Miller to miss 2014 season

The loss of Miller for the year puts the weight of the Buckeyes' season on redshirt freshman J.T. Barrett, whose first task will be to handle Navy in a season opener on Aug. 30. A week later, he'll face a much tougher opponent in Virginia Tech. According to Brandt, Ohio State fans shouldn't expect Barrett to match Miller's level of play. Given their lack of experience, Barrett and fellow backup Cardale Jones are hardly prepared to carry a relatively young Buckeyes offense to college football's inaugural four-team playoff.