Ohio State QB Braxton Miller: 'I think I'm ready' for the NFL

Ohio State junior quarterback Braxton Miller reiterated Wednesday that he will make a decision on turning pro after the Jan. 3 Orange Bowl, but he did tell reporters "I think I'm ready."
Miller said he's not leaning one way or the other, and instead is concentrating on beating Clemson in the Orange Bowl. One reason to stay in school, he said, is that another season with Ohio State's coaches would serve him well.
Last week, Ohio State offensive coordinator Tom Herman told the Chicago Tribune that Miller would benefit from staying in school. "If he can make the same improvement as he did from last year to this, then the sky is the limit," Herman said.
NFL Media analyst Charles Davis agrees. In making the case that Miller should stay in school, Davis writes, "If he makes the same kind of leap I saw him make from his sophomore season to his junior year, he'll fully have the attention of NFL evaluators and could be positioned as one of the better QB prospects in 2015."
NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks has said that Miller lacks the pocket presence and awareness to defeat pro defenses with his arm instead of his feet. Miller is an excellent athlete who is both quick and physical as a runner, but he hasn't shown the needed consistency as a passer.
