Ohio State picked to win Big Ten in unofficial media poll

The Big Ten doesn't have an "official" preseason media poll, but that doesn't mean there isn't an unofficial one.
Ever since the league stopped organizing a preseason poll four years ago, The Plain Dealer of Cleveland has sought media input as to how the league will finish. This year, Ohio State was the pick to win the conference.
The Plain Dealer polls two writers who cover each of the league's 14 teams, plus asks two "national" writers to weigh in. (Only one writer covering Maryland voted.)
Ohio State also was picked to win the East Division title, while Wisconsin was the selection in the West. The Buckeyes received 20 of 29 first-place votes in the East; Michigan State received the other nine and was picked to finish second in the division.
The West race was more balanced. Wisconsin received 14 first-place votes, with Iowa getting nine, Nebraska five and Northwestern one.
The rest of the East voting: Michigan third, followed by Penn State, league newcomer Maryland, Indiana and league newcomer Rutgers.
In the West, Wisconsin was followed by Iowa, Nebraska, Northwestern, Minnesota, Illinois and Purdue.
While Ohio State was the pick to win the overall title by 19 voters, nine selected Michigan State and one picked Nebraska.
