Ohio State OLB Ryan Shazier should be seen as first-round lock

Former NFL GM Mark Dominik, now an analyst for ESPN, tweeted Monday that he watched additional tape of Shazier and that he "should be drafted ahead of (Anthony) Barr and (C.J.) Mosley." Buffalo outside linebacker Khalil Mack is the consensus No. 1 overall linebacker in this draft, while Mosley is seen as the top inside 'backer. But where Barr (also an outside linebacker), Mosley and Shazier end up going will be a storyline to follow Thursday night.