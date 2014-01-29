Ohio State OC Tom Herman live-tweets 19-hour storm ride

The winter weather in the Southeast caused all sorts of turmoil Monday and Tuesday (and into Wednesday) for folks not used to ice and snow. From Louisiana to Mississippi to Alabama to Georgia, "closed schools" and "gridlock" were the words of the day.
For some college coaches making last-minute recruiting trips before next Wednesday's National Signing Day, the weather couldn't have hit at a worse time. Ohio State offensive coordinator Tom Herman found himself in the Atlanta area headed for the airport when the worst weather hit.
And he live-tweeted the 19-hour ordeal on Interstate 285, keeping his humor intact along the way:
One of the main recruiting targets on Herman's visit to the Atlanta area was Lorenzo Nunez, a four-star quarterback in the 2015 recruiting class from Kennesaw (Ga.) Harrison. It's probably safe to say that if Nunez signs elsewhere, he automatically becomes Herman's least-favorite player ever.
