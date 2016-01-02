Ohio State LB Darron Lee to apply for 2016 NFL Draft entry

The exodus of talent Ohio State coach Urban Meyer predicted for his team regarding the 2016 NFL Draft grew by one more on Saturday.
Buckeyes linebacker Darron Lee, a third-year sophomore, will forego two years of NCAA eligibility to apply for the 2016 draft. Lee issued a statement via social media:
Lee was one of the Buckeyes' top playmakers this season, making nine tackles for loss among 59 stops. He joins running back Ezekiel Elliott, quarterback Cardale Jones and defensive end Joey Bosa as Ohio State stars that have announced intentions to apply for early draft eligibility.
Lee impressed NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah, who noted his scheme fit for the NFL and his speedy play, in the Buckeyes' Fiesta Bowl win over Notre Dame. Other Ohio State players considering early draft entry include wide receiver Michael Thomas, safety Vonn Bell and cornerback Eli Apple.