Ohio State has record 12 players selected in draft's first 4 rounds

CHICAGO -- The Buckeyes flexed their NFL draft muscle again Saturday with this breathtaking feat: The school has had a player selected at every defensive position within draft's first four rounds.
To wit:
Perry completed the puzzle Saturday when he was selected by San Diego, where he'll be reunited with Bosa. Ohio State had 12 players selected in the first four rounds, the most by a single school in the modern era (since 1967). They didn't have another choice the rest of the draft, however, as WR Jalin Marshall and DB Tyvis Powell both went undrafted. Both entered the draft as underclassmen.
Ohio State holds the modern record for most players drafted from one school with 14 in the 2004 draft.