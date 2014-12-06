Ohio State gives selection committee easy playoff out

Ohio State's 59-0 trouncing of Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship Game is the committee's escape from the Baylor-TCU controversy, if it chooses to bail out of its most controversial task: whether to keep No. 3-ranked Texas Christian in the field, or bump the Horned Frogs in favor of Baylor. Alabama, Oregon and Florida State won conference championship games to secure three of four spots in the field. The selection committee is expected to pick among Ohio State, Baylor and TCU for the final spot, although it's unclear which seed that spot will be.