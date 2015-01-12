Ohio State finishes atop final CFB 24/7 Top 25 Power Rankings

Published: Jan 12, 2015 at 04:20 PM
cfb-power-rankings-tos.jpg

Ohio State started the season with a senior quarterback and a No. 6 preseason ranking. By Week 4, the Buckeyes had a freshman under center, lost to Virginia Tech and slipped to 21st in the polls.

» Elliott leads Ohio State to national championship victory

On Monday night, down to their third-string quarterback, they won a national title and finished atop the final College Football 24/7 Top 25 Power Rankings, gaining all seven first-place votes in the process. The team they beat, Oregon, finished second, getting all but one of the second-place votes.

TCU, which missed out on the first College Football Playoff despite a solid resume, leapfrogged two teams that did make it ahead of them and finished third.

Here's a look at the final top 25:

ohio-st-53x65.jpg

1. Ohio State

Points: 175 (7 first-place votes)
W-L: 14-1
Previous ranking: 4

oregon-53x65.jpg

2. Oregon

Points: 167
W-L: 13-2
Previous ranking: 3

TCU-Logo-141005-IA.jpg

3. TCU

Points: 159
W-L: 12-1
Previous ranking: 5

alabama-53x65.jpg

4. Alabama

Points: 153
W-L: 12-2
Previous ranking: 1

florida-st-53x65.jpg

5. Florida State

Points: 147
W-L: 13-1
Previous ranking: 2

michigan-st-53x65.jpg

6. Michigan State

Points: 142
W-L: 11-2
Previous ranking: 7

GEORGIA_TECH-141109-53x65.jpg

7. Georgia Tech

Points: 131
W-L: 11-3
Previous ranking: 11

ucla-53x65.jpg

Check out how Oregon's uniforms have evolved through the years.

8. UCLA

Points: 116
W-L: 10-3
Previous ranking: 14

baylor-53x65.jpg

9. Baylor

Points: 106
W-L: 11-2
Previous ranking: 6

georgia-53x65.jpg

10. Georgia

Points: 102
W-L: 10-3
Previous ranking: 17

Mississippi-State-logo-141012-IA.jpg

11. Mississippi State

Points: 93
W-L: 10-3
Previous ranking: 8

clemson-53x65.jpg

12. Clemson

Points: 92
W-L: 10-3
Previous ranking: 15

Missouri-logo-140907-IA.jpg

Check out the best moves of college football cheerleaders during the 2014 season.

13. Missouri

Points: 90
W-L: 11-3
Previous ranking: 13

wisconsin-53x65.jpg

14. Wisconsin

Points: 83
W-L: 11-3
Previous ranking: 20

BOISE_STATE-141123-53x65.jpg

15. Boise State

Points: 78
W-L: 12-2
Previous ranking: 19

asu-53x65.jpg

16. Arizona State

Points: 71
W-L: 10-3
Previous ranking: 16

usc-53x65.jpg

17. USC

Points: 64
W-L: 9-4
Previous ranking: 23

kansas-st-53x65.jpg

18. Kansas State

Points: 53
W-L: 9-4
Previous ranking: 10

ole-miss-53x65.jpg

19. Ole Miss

Points: 52
W-L: 9-4
Previous ranking: 9

Arizona-140928-53x65.jpg

20. Arizona

Points: 51
W-L: 10-4
Previous ranking: 12

Utah-Logo-141005-IA.jpg

These are the top 10 college football rivalry games, as determined by the College Football 24/7 staff.

21. Utah

Points: 41
W-L: 9-4
Previous ranking: 24

auburn-53x65.jpg

22. Auburn

Points: 21
W-L: 8-5
Previous ranking: 18

LOUISVILLE-141123-53x65.jpg

23. Louisville

Points: 16
W-L: 9-4
Previous ranking: 21

MARSHALL-141026-53x65.jpg

24. Marshall

Points: 14
W-L: 13-1
Previous ranking: NR

stanford-53x65.jpg

25. Stanford

Points: 12
W-L: 8-5
Previous ranking: NR

Others receiving votes: Arkansas 10, Minnesota 9, Notre Dame 7, Memphis 4, Duke 3, LSU 3, Louisiana Tech 3, Nebraska 2, North Carolina State 1, Utah State 1

* * *

Voters in the College Football 24/7 Top 25 Power Rankings include: NFL Media analysts Gil Brandt, Bucky Brooks, Charles Davis and Daniel Jeremiah, and College Football 24/7 writers Bryan Fischer, Chase Goodbread and Mike Huguenin.

» Previous rankings: Preseason | Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7
Week 8 | Week 9 | Week 10 | Week 11 | Week 12 | Week 13 | Week 14 | Week 15 | Week 16

Follow College Football 24/7 on Twitter @NFL_CFB.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
news

Alabama RB Najee Harris to participate in position drills, run routes at pro day

Alabama RB Najee Harris will work out for scouts at the university's second pro day on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the plan.
news

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley will miss pro day due to back procedure

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley will have a microdiscectomy on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Farley's agent Drew Rosenhaus. Noted back specialist Robert Watkins will perform the procedure, and Farley will not participate in his pro day on Friday, per Rapoport.
news

Heisman winner DeVonta Smith reveals he weighs 170 pounds, won't participate in Alabama pro day

Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith answered one of the biggest scouting questions surrounding Alabama's pro day, scheduled for Tuesday, without even stepping on the field.
news

Les Miles out as Kansas head coach following sexual misconduct allegations 

Les Miles is out as Kansas' head coach just days after he was placed on administrative leave amid sexual misconduct allegations from his tenure at LSU.
news

Former Jaguars HC Doug Marrone joining Alabama staff as OL coach

Less than a month after Doug Marrone's tenure in Jacksonville ended with the conclusion of another disheartening season, the coach has found a new job. Marrone is joining the Alabama football staff as its offensive line coach, the school announced Monday. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW