Ohio State DE Chase Young declares for 2020 draft

Young racked up 16.5 sacks in 2019, leading all of college football despite missing two games due to an off-field eligibility issue. He finished with 46 tackles and six forced fumbles, wreaking havoc for offensive tackles throughout the Big Ten and beyond while compiling quite a highlight reel for himself. His four sacks of Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan in their regular-season meeting officially introduced him to the nation as a potential top-five NFL draft selection.