Ohio State CB Roby: Even Darrelle Revis gets 'beat all the time'

Wisconsin wide receiver Jared Abbrederis torched Roby in the Buckeyes' narrow win over the Badgers, and Roby also struggled a week later in a win over Northwestern. He was ejected in the first quarter of an Oct. 19 win over Iowa and played well last week against Penn State. But he didn't match up all that often with Penn State star wide receiver Allen Robinson; instead, Doran Grant, the Buckeyes' other starting corner, spent more time covering Robinson.