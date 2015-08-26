Ohio State Buckeyes WR Noah Brown out for 2015 season

While Ohio State continues to work through figuring out which quarterback will start when the team opens the season Sept. 7 at Virginia Tech, the defending champions will be without an important contributor on offense this season.
Wide receiver Noah Brown suffered a left leg injury during practice on Wednesday and will undergo season-ending surgery, the team announced. Ohio State coach Urban Meyer confirmed that Brown broke his leg, per the Columbus Dispatch.
The 6-foot-2, 222-pound Brown played in 13 games as a true freshman in the Buckeyes' run to a national championship in the first-ever College Football Playoff. He was used in various roles on the field, including receiver, H-back and special teams. Brown had just one reception for nine yards on the season, but with receivers Devin Smith (a second-round selection of the New York Jets) and Evan Spencer (sixth-round selection of the Washington Redskins), and tight end Jeff Heuerman (third-round selection of the Denver Broncos) all taken in the 2015 NFL Draft, Brown was one player Ohio State looked to for a larger contribution this fall.
Braxton Miller, a two-time Big Ten Player of the Year as a quarterback, has moved to receiver as well.