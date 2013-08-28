Ohio State Buckeyes DT Tommy Schutt has broken foot

The depth on Ohio State's rebuilt defensive line took a hit Wednesday when coach Urban Meyer announced that backup tackle Tommy Schutt had a broken foot and likely would be out "until midseason."
Ohio State has an all-new starting defensive line and Schutt (6 feet 1, 299 pounds), a sophomore, was a backup at both tackle spots.
The Buckeyes' starting tackles are juniors Michael Bennett (6-3, 285), who coaches say had an excellent camp, and Joel Hale (6-4, 310).
Sophomore Chris Carter (6-4, 340) remains a key backup. True freshman Michael Hill (6-2, 305) will see time in Schutt's place; so, too, will sophomore Chase Farris (6-4, 308), who was moved from the offensive line this week.
Schutt could be in line to return for the Oct. 19 game against Iowa; it seems unlikely he could return for the Oct. 5 game against Northwestern. The Buckeyes are off Oct. 12.
