Ohio State: Braxton Miller continuing to work through rehab

Interestingly, 247Sports reported its sources said the starting job was "Miller's to lose." J.T. Barrett, Miller's initial replacement, put up better numbers overall last fall than Miller did in 2012 and '13, when he was the Big Ten's player of the year. And when Barrett suffered a season-ending injury in the regular-season finale, Jones stepped in and guided Ohio State to the national title. Jones would seem to have the highest NFL upside. Miller remains relatively unpolished as a passer, and his best attribute is his knowledge of the offense and his all-around athleticism. Barrett doesn't have the arm strength of the other two, but he still is a savvy passer and has better speed than Jones and Miller.