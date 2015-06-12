Ohio State: Braxton Miller continuing to work through rehab

Ohio State quarterback Braxton Miller has been fully cleared and faces no limitations on his shoulder, according to 247Sports. However, the Columbus Dispatch reported early Friday afternoon that there has been no change in Miller's status and that he is scheduled to see Dr. James Andrews later this month.
Miller had surgery last August on his right (throwing) shoulder.
Later Friday afternoon, Ohio State sports information director Jerry Emig tweeted that "Braxton Miller continues to work through the progressions of his rehabilitation and he continues to prepare for the start of the season." That would seem to align with the Dispatch report, though there certainly is nothing concrete in that statement.
Regardless of Miller's health at this point, the next step in the Ohio State quarterback saga will be for Miller -- who hasn't spoken to the media since before his surgery -- to tell everyone where he will play this fall. Ohio State coach Urban Meyer has said Miller plans to play for the Buckeyes, and fellow quarterback Cardale Jones seems to think that is the case, too, as he told reporters this week he felt he was the third quarterback in Ohio State's pecking order.
Interestingly, 247Sports reported its sources said the starting job was "Miller's to lose." J.T. Barrett, Miller's initial replacement, put up better numbers overall last fall than Miller did in 2012 and '13, when he was the Big Ten's player of the year. And when Barrett suffered a season-ending injury in the regular-season finale, Jones stepped in and guided Ohio State to the national title. Jones would seem to have the highest NFL upside. Miller remains relatively unpolished as a passer, and his best attribute is his knowledge of the offense and his all-around athleticism. Barrett doesn't have the arm strength of the other two, but he still is a savvy passer and has better speed than Jones and Miller.
Miller originally injured his shoulder in the Orange Bowl after the 2013 season; he then re-injured it last August.
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.