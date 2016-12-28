Ohio State band member hits 55-yard FG, earns Buckeyes tryout

Playing the trumpet isn't all Austin Brizee can do on a football field.
And now, the Ohio State band member will get a chance to show what he can do with a football instead of a musical instrument. The OSU band's official Twitter account captured Brizee connecting on a 55-yard field goal attempt Tuesday, and tagged Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer and special teams coach Kerry Coombs on the clip, suggesting Brizee could help OSU in the College Football Playoff semifinal against Clemson this weekend.
Eron Hodges, the Buckeyes' assistant director of player personnel, responded Wednesday morning with a tryout invitation:
Looks like Ohio State's spring practice might have a fun subplot -- and it just so happens that Ohio State kicker Tyler Durbin is a senior, so the kicking competition will be open.
Brizee is a second-year trumpet player in the Buckeyes band, according to the Ohio State-centric website Eleven Warriors. If he ends up kicking field goals for OSU, he'll need much less of an introduction.