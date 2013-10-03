Ohio State at Northwestern is top Big Ten game in Week 6

The skinny: Ohio State is coming off a physical victory over Wisconsin, whereas Northwestern was off last week and gets explosive starting TB Venric Mark (5-8, 175) back from injury. Northwestern senior DE Tyler Scott (6-4, 265) is one of the best pass rushers in the Big Ten; he plays left end, meaning Ohio State RT Taylor Decker (6-7, 315) -- the only new starter on the line -- will be in the spotlight. Northwestern junior S Ibraheim Campbell (5-11, 215) has all-league talent (he has three interceptions this season) and will be tasked with making sure Ohio State receivers such as junior Devin Smith (6-1, 198) and senior Corey "Philly" Brown (6-0, 190) don't make big plays. Ohio State junior Ryan Shazier (6-2, 230) might be the best linebacker in the nation, so look for Northwestern to try to take advantage of sophomore Joshua Perry (6-4, 246), the Buckeyes' other starting outside 'backer. Northwestern's best wide receiver is junior Tony Jones (6-0, 200), and Ohio State junior CB Bradley Roby (5-11, 192) will be trying to make amends for last week's performance, when he was burned repeatedly by Wisconsin's Jared Abbrederis. Jones isn't as savvy as Abbrederis, but he is faster.