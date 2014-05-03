Ohio State '97 among best draft classes in Big Ten history

Notable:This is one of the best schools in the country at producing NFL talent. The 1997 class holds the title for now, but the 2006 class could wind up being as good or better down the line. Pace will receive his invite to Canton shortly and was one of the cornerstones of the Rams' "Greatest Show on Turf" teams. Springs made it to the Pro Bowl early in his career but was a consistent presence in the secondary in Seattle and Washington for a dozen years. Kelly contributed to the Saints for four seasons, and Vrabel was an All-Pro who was a key part of the Patriots' defense while they were winning Super Bowls.