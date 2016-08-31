Officials anticipated to announce Philadelphia as 2017 draft host

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell signaled a move was coming last month in saying the draft was "very likely" to leave Chicago. The draft spent two years in the Windy City after being held in New York the previous 50 years.
Dallas is among the cities vying to host the draft in 2018. Green Bay has expressed an interest in hosting the draft in 2019, 2020 or 2021, while Detroit could be involved in securing a future draft, along with Denver, Chicago, Los Angeles, Jacksonville, Canton, Pittsburgh, and Atlanta.