Offensive lineman Desmond Harrison cleared to play for Texas

Junior-college transfer Desmond Harrison has been cleared by the NCAA to play for Texas this season, the Austin American-Statesman reported Wednesday.
Harrison, a potential starter at left tackle for the Longhorns, had been in limbo after BYU challenged his eligibility, citing a policy that prohibits student-athletes from other schools to take online courses for NCAA credit. Harrison had taken an English class through BYU to graduate from Contra Costa Community College in San Pablo, Calif. and enroll at Texas.
One of the top junior-college recruits in the nation, Harrison was allowed to begin practicing with the team earlier this week. And if the 6-foot-8, 310-pound Harrison has any lingering animosity over the ordeal, he can take it out on BYU in person when Texas plays the Cougars on Sept. 7 in Provo, Utah.