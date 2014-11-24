Odell Beckham's highlight-reel catch nothing new to Les Miles

Odell Beckham Jr.'s spectacular one-handed catch for the New York Giants on Sunday, in a 31-28 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, is being heralded as perhaps the catch of the year in the NFL.
But to the Mad Hatter, it's old hat.
LSU coach Les Miles said Beckham's circus-like highlight was routine for him on the practice field while he played for the Tigers.
"Truly spectacular," Miles said of the grab, according to nola.com's Jim Kleinpeter. "I saw catches like that from him at practice all the time."
After a hamstring injury slowed the start of his rookie season, Beckham has been outstanding in three games, averaging nearly eight catches and more than 100 yards per game in performances against the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, and Cowboys.
The No. 12 overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft, Beckham had an explosive junior season at LSU, posting 57 receptions for 1,117 yards, before deciding to enter the draft as an underclassman. He was the third receiver to come off the board, following Sammy Watkins, who went No. 4 to the Buffalo Bills, and Mike Evans, who went No. 7 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
With the LSU passing attack struggling all season, it's no wonder Miles can easily recollect Beckham's college exploits.