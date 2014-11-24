Odell Beckham's highlight-reel catch nothing new to Les Miles

The No. 12 overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft, Beckham had an explosive junior season at LSU, posting 57 receptions for 1,117 yards, before deciding to enter the draft as an underclassman. He was the third receiver to come off the board, following Sammy Watkins, who went No. 4 to the Buffalo Bills, and Mike Evans, who went No. 7 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.