Odell Beckham learns Giants have eye on him at No. 12

NEW YORK -- Rueben Randle and Odell Beckham Jr. were LSU's top two receivers in 2011, combining for 94 catches and nearly 1,500 yards for an SEC championship team.
How to watch the NFL draft
And according to Randle, the duo may be reunited Thursday night. Beckham told reporters Wednesday that Randle told him the New York Giants are counting him among their possibilities for the No. 12 overall pick in the NFL draft.
"He just said '(The Giants) are looking at you, but there's also a lot of other people looking at you,'" Beckham said. "Hopefully I can go that high at No. 12. Maybe higher."
Another player the Giants would reportedly consider at No. 12? One Johnny Manziel. While Manziel's landing spot has been all over the first-round map, Beckham has seen his stock steadily rise in recent weeks.
A recent poll of 17 NFL personnel men indicated Beckham is firmly entrenched as the draft's third-best wide receiver prospect, behind Clemson's Sammy Watkins and Texas A&M's Mike Evans. If the league truly judges him to be significantly better than the fourth-best receiver in the draft, he might not have to wait long after Evans is chosen to hear his own name.
The Giants lost their No. 2 receiver, Hakeem Nicks, in free agency. Nicks signed with the Indianapolis Colts, leaving Randle among the veteran possibilities for an increased role in support of No. 1 receiver Victor Cruz. Beckham could add a viable candidate to that competition, though the Giants have more pressing needs on both lines of scrimmage.
The St. Louis Rams (No. 13), Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 15) and New York Jets (No. 18) are among the teams NFL analysts have projected for Beckham in mock drafts.