Odell Beckham Jr. wins award for most versatile player

Beckham (6-foot, 193 pounds) has 57 receptions for 1,117 yards (19.6 yards per catch) and eight touchdowns; he also has 30 kickoff returns for 806 yards (26.9 yards per return) and 10 punt returns for 141 yards (10.1 yards per return). For good measure, he has run the ball five times this season, for 58 yards.