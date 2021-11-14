Odell Beckham Jr. expected to make Rams debut Monday night vs. 49ers

Odell Beckham Jr. showed up mid-day on Friday and took his physical with his new team, the Los Angeles Rams. He watched practice on Friday, participated in practice and the walk-through Saturday and now is considered likely to play Monday against the San Francisco 49ers, sources say.

That's a whirlwind week, and it's only half of it.

Beckham, who signed a one-year deal worth up to $4.25 million with the Rams after engineering his exit from the Cleveland Browns, will have a chance to contribute early. This likely would have been the case even if Robert Woods had not torn his ACL, but even more so now.

While Beckham will barely know the Rams' playbook by Monday's game, he spent extra time with the offensive staff to pick up what he could, staying extra to do so. That'll all ramp up as they get closer to the game.

The goal will be to have Beckham learn a handful of plays, toss him out there and get him the ball. It may not be much, but he'll likely play. Eventually, the belief is his presence will help out top receiver Cooper Kupp, drawing coverage away from him.

What the Rams saw at practice was impressive. Physically, they like what they got. Mentality-wise, they like it, too, as Beckham was clear he needs to fit into their culture, not the other way around -- an essential reason why coach Sean McVay is on board.

It was just as much of a whirlwind to get here. From the beginning, Beckham spotlighted the Rams and Packers as his top choices. One source said he recruited the Rams as much as they recruited him.

He received an offer at the veteran's minimum from the Packers, while most of the rest of the offers were around a $1 million base salary with a chance to make a few more million with incentives. The Chiefs, Patriots, Seahawks, Saints and Packers all made offers, as did the Rams.

Interestingly, when Beckham was narrowing it down, the Steelers called to make a play, too. But by then, he was on to finalists.