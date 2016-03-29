O-line coaches of Patriots, Seahawks attend UNC's pro day

North Carolina
Representatives from 28 NFL teams -- including offensive line coaches from the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, as well as Seahawks co-director of player personnel Trent Kirchner -- were on hand for North Carolina's pro day on March 22.
A total of 12 players worked out outdoors and on FieldTurf.
Offensive guard Landon Turner -- 6-foot-3 7/8, 327 pounds -- did the 20-yard short shuttle in 4.95 seconds and the three-cone drill in 8.2 seconds, and then stood on the rest of his numbers from the NFL Scouting Combine. Turner, who has 33 1/4-inch arms, is very strong and had a good workout.
Linebacker Shakeel Rashad -- 6-1 7/8, 237 -- ran the 40-yard dash in 4.65 and 4.63 seconds. He had a 33 5/8-inch vertical jump and 10-foot-3 broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.42 seconds and the three-cone in 7.12 seconds. He also performed 23 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. Rashad had a good pro-day workout and might have worked his way into priority free-agent consideration for an NFL team.
North Carolina Central
There were representatives from 20 NFL teams -- including defensive backs coaches from the Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions and New York Jets -- were on hand for North Carolina Central's pro day on March 23.
There were 10 North Carolina Central players, plus two more from area small schools, who participated in the workout, which was held outdoors and run on FieldTurf.
Cornerback Ryan Smith -- 5-11 1/8, 187 -- was at the combine, and stood on his numbers from that event. At the pro day, Smith showed that he has good feet, burst and ball skills.
Arizona
Representatives from 20 NFL teams -- including a linebackers coach from the New York Jets -- were on hand for Arizona's pro day on March 24, when 11 players worked out outdoors in 78-degree temperatures and on FieldTurf.
Wide receiver Cayleb Jones -- 6-3, 215 -- had a 9-foot-4 broad jump and then stood on the rest of his numbers from the scouting combine. Former NFL QB Jeff Blake came to the pro day and threw passes to Jones, who had a good workout.
Linebacker Scooby Wright III -- 5-11 3/8, 237 -- ran the 40 in 4.87 and 4.88 seconds. He had a 35-inch vertical and 9-foot-4 broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.55 seconds and the three-cone in 7.25 seconds. His father was on hand to cheer him on.
Offensive guard Lene Maiava -- 6-4 5/8, 314 -- has 33 5/8-inch arms and did 34 reps on the bench press. Maiava is still dealing with a knee issue and will host his own pro day on April 18 at the school.
East Carolina
Representatives from 17 NFL teams -- including a linebackers coach from the Indianapolis Colts -- attended East Carolina's pro day on March 24.
The workout was held outdoors and was run on FieldTurf. A total of 10 players worked out.
Linebacker Montese Overton -- 6-1 5/8, 226 -- ran the 40 in 4.66 and 4.65 seconds. He had a 32 1/2-inch vertical and 10-foot-1 broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.33 seconds and the three-cone in 7.25 seconds. He had a very good pro-day workout.
Tight end Bryce Williams -- 6-5 7/8, 260 -- ran the 40 in 4.96 seconds against the wind and 4.86 seconds with the wind. He caught the ball really well in his positional workout.