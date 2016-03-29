O-line coaches of Patriots, Seahawks attend UNC's pro day

Published: Mar 29, 2016 at 07:56 AM
Headshot_Author_Gil_Brandt_1400x1000
Gil Brandt

NFL.com Senior Analyst

Some notable 2016 NFL Draft prospects worked out at pro days held last week.

North Carolina

Representatives from 28 NFL teams -- including offensive line coaches from the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, as well as Seahawks co-director of player personnel Trent Kirchner -- were on hand for North Carolina's pro day on March 22.

A total of 12 players worked out outdoors and on FieldTurf.

Offensive guard Landon Turner -- 6-foot-3 7/8, 327 pounds -- did the 20-yard short shuttle in 4.95 seconds and the three-cone drill in 8.2 seconds, and then stood on the rest of his numbers from the NFL Scouting Combine. Turner, who has 33 1/4-inch arms, is very strong and had a good workout.

Linebacker Shakeel Rashad -- 6-1 7/8, 237 -- ran the 40-yard dash in 4.65 and 4.63 seconds. He had a 33 5/8-inch vertical jump and 10-foot-3 broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.42 seconds and the three-cone in 7.12 seconds. He also performed 23 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. Rashad had a good pro-day workout and might have worked his way into priority free-agent consideration for an NFL team.

North Carolina Central

There were representatives from 20 NFL teams -- including defensive backs coaches from the Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions and New York Jets -- were on hand for North Carolina Central's pro day on March 23.

There were 10 North Carolina Central players, plus two more from area small schools, who participated in the workout, which was held outdoors and run on FieldTurf.

Cornerback Ryan Smith -- 5-11 1/8, 187 -- was at the combine, and stood on his numbers from that event. At the pro day, Smith showed that he has good feet, burst and ball skills.

Arizona

Representatives from 20 NFL teams -- including a linebackers coach from the New York Jets -- were on hand for Arizona's pro day on March 24, when 11 players worked out outdoors in 78-degree temperatures and on FieldTurf.

Wide receiver Cayleb Jones -- 6-3, 215 -- had a 9-foot-4 broad jump and then stood on the rest of his numbers from the scouting combine. Former NFL QB Jeff Blake came to the pro day and threw passes to Jones, who had a good workout.

Linebacker Scooby Wright III -- 5-11 3/8, 237 -- ran the 40 in 4.87 and 4.88 seconds. He had a 35-inch vertical and 9-foot-4 broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.55 seconds and the three-cone in 7.25 seconds. His father was on hand to cheer him on.

Offensive guard Lene Maiava -- 6-4 5/8, 314 -- has 33 5/8-inch arms and did 34 reps on the bench press. Maiava is still dealing with a knee issue and will host his own pro day on April 18 at the school.

East Carolina

Representatives from 17 NFL teams -- including a linebackers coach from the Indianapolis Colts -- attended East Carolina's pro day on March 24.

The workout was held outdoors and was run on FieldTurf. A total of 10 players worked out.

Linebacker Montese Overton -- 6-1 5/8, 226 -- ran the 40 in 4.66 and 4.65 seconds. He had a 32 1/2-inch vertical and 10-foot-1 broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.33 seconds and the three-cone in 7.25 seconds. He had a very good pro-day workout.

Tight end Bryce Williams -- 6-5 7/8, 260 -- ran the 40 in 4.96 seconds against the wind and 4.86 seconds with the wind. He caught the ball really well in his positional workout.

Follow Gil Brandt on Twitter @Gil_Brandt.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.
news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.
news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.
news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.
news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
news

Florida parts ways with head coach Dan Mullen after four seasons

The University of Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday after a four-year tenure. Mullen joined the Gators from Mississippi State ahead of the 2018 campaign and led Florida to a 34-15 record over his four seasons in Gainesville.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW