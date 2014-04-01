O'Brien hints at role Jadeveon Clowney would play for Texans

Like any elite NFL prospect, Jadeveon Clowney wants the Texans to make him the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. But if Clowney also wants to simply rush the passer from the same position down after down, he won't get everything he wants in Houston. Texans coach Bill O'Brien told an assembly of fans at a town hall meeting that if the club takes the former South Carolina defensive end, he would be asked to play a variety of roles.