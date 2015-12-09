O'Brien doubted Carl Nassib's pro potential: 'Proved me wrong'

"You could see that he had good instincts." O'Brien told FOX 26 Sports. "He came in and I basically questioned, this is how smart I am, questioned how important football was to him. He said to me, 'Football is really important to me. I'm going to play pro football.' I said to him, 'Are you kidding me? You're going to play pro football? You need to be concerned about playing at Penn State, forget about pro football.' He proved me wrong."