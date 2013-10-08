NY Post says it might be hard for Giants to pass on Bridgewater

Published: Oct 08, 2013 at 11:37 AM

The 2014 NFL Draft could be ridiculously deep in quarterbacks, so deep, in fact, that the New York media already is speculating as to whether the Giants should take one in the first round.

You know, the Giants -- the team that has won the Super Bowl twice in the past six years with Eli Manning, 32, at the controls.

The Giants picking a quarterback seems far-fetched, but New York Post columnist Bart Hubbuch wrote that it might be hard for the team to pass on Louisville's Teddy Bridgewater should they have the No. 1 pick.

Nine first-round QBs?

tajh-boyd-65x90.jpg

Scouts believe there could be record number of quarterbacks taken in first round of 2014 NFL Draft, leaving famed 1983 draft class in the dust. More ...

» Brooks: Winston is future at QB position
» Jeremiah: Week 6 college stock report

The Giants being bad enough to "earn" the No. 1 pick seems unlikely -- the Jacksonville Jaguars, for one, seem far worse than the Giants. Far, far, far worse. And we're only entering Week 6 of the season. There's still plenty of time for Big Blue to improve.

But Hubbuch quoted a NFC general manager who is extremely high on Bridgewater and said, "Any team in the top five would take a very long look at him, even if they've got a franchise [quarterback] already."

Bridgewater is a junior and has not said if he is going to leave early, but Hubbuch noted that it was seen as a foregone conclusion among NFL observers. "Bridgewater's the best of the whole group," NFL Media draft analyst Gil Brandt told Hubbuch, meaning the best player in the entire draft and not just among the quarterbacks.

Louisville coach Charlie Strong often has praised Bridgewater's focus and dedication, and an NFC scout told Hubbuch, "You can tell by the way [Bridgewater] plays that he lives in the film room. He understands defenses, doesn't lock into one [receiver] and has good downfield vision."

The Giants have lost 10 of their past 13 games, and Manning has thrown 12 picks in a 0-5 start to this season. But is he the team's biggest problem?

The defense is a sieve. The Giants have surrendered at least 31 points in each of the first five games, a streak of futility that had gone unmatched since the 1954 Chicago Cardinals.

The pass rush, long a team strength, has disappeared. The Giants have five sacks, which ranks 31st in the league. Only Pittsburgh has fewer.

The offensive line has fallen apart. Footballoutsiders.com ranks the Giants' line 31st in the league when it comes to pass protection.

And there's no clear-cut feature back. Coach Tom Coughlin obviously doesn't trust David Wilson, and the Giants are last in the league in rushing, at 56.8 yards per game.

Manning's current contract, which was signed in August 2009, runs through the 2015 season, when his annual salary will be $17 million. His cap numbers for the next three years have been reported to be $20.85 million this season, $20.4 million in 2014 and $19.75 million in '15.

Manning obviously is pressing, knowing that because of the poor defense, the Giants have to win shootouts. Still, quarterback seems far down on the list of draft priorities. Would the Giants really draft a quarterback and expect him to win with the surrounding talent that is on hand? Manning can't do it, and he has won two Super Bowls.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
news

Texas, Oklahoma won't renew Big 12 media rights, setting up potential move to SEC

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they've notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew grants of media rights to the league following the current contract, which expires in 2025.
news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW