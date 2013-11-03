Notre Dame WR TJ Jones has six consecutive games with TD

Notre Dame senior wide receiver TJ Jones caught a TD pass in Saturday's 38-34 win over Navy, the sixth consecutive game in which he has scored.
Jones also reached the 100-yard plateau for the second week in a row and the third time in four games, finishing with four catches for 111 yards and the touchdown, a 36-yarder in the second quarter to give the Irish a 17-14 lead. It also was his fourth 100-yard game of the season.
The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Jones is tied for 20th nationally -- with receivers such as Clemson's Sammy Watkins and Louisville's DeVante Parker -- with seven TD receptions this season. He has 48 receptions, the same number as LSU's Odell Beckham Jr. and more than players such as Wisconsin's Jared Abbrederis, Pitt's Devin Street and Florida State's Rashad Greene.
Jones shared go-to receiver "honors" with tight end Tyler Eifert last season, but is the Irish's unquestioned No. 1 guy this season. He has good quickness, reliable hands and runs solid routes. Jones can be used in the slot or out wide, and he also is a willing blocker. Jones looks to be a lock to be drafted anywhere from the third to the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He won't be a No. 1 receiver in the NFL, but he certainly can be at least a No. 3 guy.
