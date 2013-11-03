Notre Dame WR TJ Jones has six consecutive games with TD

Jones shared go-to receiver "honors" with tight end Tyler Eifert last season, but is the Irish's unquestioned No. 1 guy this season. He has good quickness, reliable hands and runs solid routes. Jones can be used in the slot or out wide, and he also is a willing blocker. Jones looks to be a lock to be drafted anywhere from the third to the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He won't be a No. 1 receiver in the NFL, but he certainly can be at least a No. 3 guy.