Notre Dame WR has big night, Jaylon Smith doesn't disappoint

Linebacker Jaylon Smith

Smith, one of the most explosive players I studied this summer did not disappoint, registering a sack and a tackle for loss. Smith didn't have to pursue many runs wide, but did it easily when needed. He still sits back on the second level far too much while waiting for linemen to get up to him rather than getting downhill and attacking the line of scrimmage against the run. Smith has fantastic juice as a pass rusher and played with his hand in the ground on some sub packages. Scouts might need to start considering him as a potential 3-4 outside linebacker thanks to his edge speed and potential to rush the passer.