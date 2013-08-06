Notre Dame to wear new uniforms in 'Shamrock Series' game

Time was, a shamrock on the side of the Notre Dame helmet would've been considered sacrilege.
But in today's college football, where Oregon seemingly has a different uniform depending upon what time the game kicks off, a shamrock on the helmet no longer seems that big a deal.
The Irish will wear the shamrocked helmet when they meet Arizona State on Oct. 5 at AT&T Stadium (formerly known as Cowboys Stadium) in a ... wait for it ... "Shamrock Series" game. The shoulder pads used in that game will feature a little shamrock on the edges, too.
The uniforms are designed by adidas, and a Notre Dame release describes the unis as "all white with metallic gold and kelly green shamrock accents ... and an interlocking 'ND' logo on the back neck. ... The Irish's helmet features Notre Dame's signature textured gold with a gold chrome shamrock detail on each side and a kelly green chrome face mask." The team even will wear special socks and cleats that day.