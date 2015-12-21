Notre Dame's Ronnie Stanley says he'll apply for early draft entry

With Stanley's decision out of the way, all the more anticipation will build for the decision of Ole Miss left tackle Laremy Tunsil, another talented left tackle prospect who has yet to announce whether he will apply for early draft eligibility. College underclassmen have until a Jan. 18 deadline to do so. Like Stanley, Tunsil is one of the most effective pass protectors in the college game, and is a third-year starter for the Rebels.