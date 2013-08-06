Notre Dame's new uniforms: Tasteful or tacky?

Published: Aug 06, 2013 at 06:43 AM
notre-dame-130806-WIDE.jpg

Notre Dame, once among the more reluctant programs to alter its famous football uniforms, has unveiled some tricked-out gear. The Fighting Irish will wear a new uniform for its "Shamrock Series" game against Arizona State in Arlington, Texas. What are your thoughts on Notre Dame wearing special uniforms?

  • Mike Huguenin NFL Draft 365

  • Crazy college uniforms becoming a cliche

"Special" uniforms are so prevalent now that it almost has become a cliche. Heck, a team that doesn't have more than one uniform is the outlier now. I'm sure there are traditionalists who will grind their teeth and mutter under their breath at a shamrock on the helmet, but that's the way of the world now. Do I think these look good? No. I also think the majority of Oregon's vast assortment of uniforms look cruddy. But as long as a school and a uniform manufacturer can conjure up new looks, this type of thing is going to continue.

Be very careful, Notre Dame. You have just taken the first slippery step down a nasty slope. The clown you see gathering himself at the bottom of that slope is Maryland, which donned the ugliest uniforms of all time because a shoe/apparel company told them to. Don't learn the Terrapins' lesson the hard way: That Nike, Under Armour, and anyone else in the "look at us" uniform game is ultimately more interested in what draws attention than what looks good. There are a few uniforms in college football that deserve to be left alone in the same way that classic cars shouldn't be restored into hot rods: Alabama, Penn State, and Notre Dame are probably at the top of that list.

You're Notre Dame. I can understand piping in Ozzy Osbourne over the loudspeakers and handing out rally towels in an attempt to make the sedate home atmosphere more imposing. I can understand neutral-site games, a nice nod to the early history of the program when they went barnstorming across the country and played everywhere. I can almost forgive the scheduling agreement with the ACC at the expense of the traditional Midwestern rivals, considering the uncertain future of the NCAA.

But these atrocities for uniforms, after last year's fashion disaster against Miami, are where the Fighting Irish need to draw the line.

You're Notre Dame, not Oregon or Maryland with no history and need to make a name by wearing ridiculous things. Gold pants, gold helmets. Navy jerseys at home, white on the road, with the Kelly greens coming out on those historic occasions.

Would Alabama change its uniforms solely for the sake of doing so? Would Penn State, Texas or USC? You're Notre Dame. Act like it. Dress like it.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE