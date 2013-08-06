Notre Dame's new uniforms: Tasteful or tacky?

Be very careful, Notre Dame. You have just taken the first slippery step down a nasty slope. The clown you see gathering himself at the bottom of that slope is Maryland, which donned the ugliest uniforms of all time because a shoe/apparel company told them to. Don't learn the Terrapins' lesson the hard way: That Nike, Under Armour, and anyone else in the "look at us" uniform game is ultimately more interested in what draws attention than what looks good. There are a few uniforms in college football that deserve to be left alone in the same way that classic cars shouldn't be restored into hot rods: Alabama, Penn State, and Notre Dame are probably at the top of that list.