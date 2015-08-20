Notre Dame's Jaylon Smith emulates Von Miller, Lawrence Taylor

If you're counting, that's three mentions of edge rushers out of four, with the retired Willis being the exception who played more between the tackles. While Smith is a spectacular athlete, he doesn't have the length and frame at 6-foot-2 that is preferred in NFL edge rushers. His ability to play in pass coverage is one of the things that separates him as one of college football's elite linebackers, which is one reason Fighting Irish coach Brian Kelly might be reluctant to simply bring him off the edge on third down after third down.