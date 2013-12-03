Notre Dame's Everett Golson will be re-admitted Dec. 13

Quarterback Everett Golson, who guided Notre Dame to the BCS national championship game in 2012, will be re-admitted to school Dec. 13, Irish coach Brian Kelly told ESPN.com on Tuesday.
But ESPN.com reported that contrary to earlier reports, Golson would not be allowed to practice with the Irish during their bowl preparation.
Golson was suspended in May for a violation of the student honor code, and he told Sports Illustrated he cheated on a test. Golson spent part of this season working out with quarterbacks coach George Whitfield Jr. in California.
Golson started 11 games in 2012 and guided Notre Dame to the BCS national championship game, where it lost to Alabama. Golson threw for 2,405 yards and 12 TDs and also rushed for 298 yards and six scores. His return should provide a huge spark to an Irish offense that desperately missed his mobility this season.
