Notre Dame's Everett Golson officially re-admitted to school

Quarterback Everett Golson officially was re-admitted to Notre Dame on Friday, the school's official football Twitter account announced. Golson led the Irish to the 2012 national championship game.
While he has been re-admitted , Golson will not be allowed to practice with the Irish during their preparations for the Dec. 28 Pinstripe Bowl against Rutgers.
Golson was suspended in May for a violation of the student honor code; he later admitted to Sports Illustrated that he cheated on a test. Golson spent part of this season working out with quarterbacks coach George Whitfield Jr. in California.
Golson started 11 games in 2012 and guided Notre Dame to the BCS championship game, where it lost to Alabama. Golson threw for 2,405 yards and 12 TDs and also rushed for 298 yards and six scores. His return should provide a huge spark to an Irish offense that desperately missed his mobility this season.
His return makes the Irish's spring practice a big story. Not only is Golson back, but he will be working with a new offensive coordinator; Chuck Martin, who had been the coordinator, last week took the coaching job at Miami (Ohio). Martin's replacement has not been hired.
