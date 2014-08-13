Notre Dame's Everett Golson faces scrutiny from NFL scouts

The most important trait evaluators covet in blue-chip quarterback prospects is leadership ability. NFL scouts and coaches understand the challenges of leading 52 men into battle, so the franchise quarterback must be a "take-charge guy" with the work ethic and football IQ to match the confidence needed to thrive at the position. Thus, I'm curious to see how well Golson's teammates respond to his presence on the field and in the huddle when the game is on the line. Although I certainly won't be able to listen in to Golson's impassioned pleas on the sideline, I believe a lot can be gleaned from watching his body language and expressions when he's interacting with teammates on the field. From fist-bumping teammates following big plays to correcting his receivers and running backs on misfires in the passing game, Golson will reveal a lot about his football character when he's on the big stage during games.