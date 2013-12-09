Notre Dame's Chris Watt will miss bowl game vs. Rutgers

Watt and senior tackle Zack Martin had given the Irish a formidable left side of the offensive line. Watt (6-foot-3, 321 pounds), a three-year starter, is expected to be on the radar of NFL teams in the later rounds of the draft. Watt is a road grader in the running game; he is physical and plays with a nasty streak. Though Watt might not be as athletic as some other high-profile guards (or as Martin, who seems likely to move inside at the next level), teammates have raved about his toughness. He was a consensus top-100 national recruit out of high school in Illinois.