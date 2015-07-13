Notre Dame's Brian Kelly scoffs at notion of coaching in NFL

"... I get to pick the players that play for me, I get to negotiate the contracts. I've got the salary cap, I've got all that," Brian Kelly said, responding to a question about the perception that he might be eyeing an NFL job. "In the NFL, you don't get to do any of that. Look (at) what Chip Kelly's going through. He tries to control all that and he gets killed for it. I can do all that here at Notre Dame."