Notre Dame's Brian Kelly: DeShone Kizer's play 'not acceptable'

"I think my mentality and my poise is something that this team isn't benefiting from," Kizer said, according to Comcast SportsNet Chicago. "I'm going to have to be more verbal, I'm going to have to make sure that I take my job and put a little more effort into it, in the sense of the energy side of things. Guys are going to go out there and feed off of me and I need to make sure that I have the energy that it takes for all 11 guys to go out and play well, not just myself."