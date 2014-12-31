Notre Dame QB Everett Golson says he'll graduate in May

Notre Dame junior quarterback Everett Golson, who started the first 12 games of the season before losing his job for Tuesday's Music City Bowl, told irishillustrated.com Wednesday that he plans to return to school for the spring semester.
The play of former backup quarterback Malik Zaire in the bowl win over LSU created a quarterback controversy, and Golson's comment that he is on track to graduate in May will just add fuel to the "Will Golson transfer?" fire. If he does indeed graduate in May, he will be free to transfer over the summer and play next season as a graduate transfer.
Golson was a Heisman candidate early in the season, when Notre Dame started 6-0. But he and the Irish stumbled badly down the stretch, with Notre Dame losing five of its final six regular-season games before turning it around against LSU. Golson threw for 3,445 yards and 29 touchdowns, but he also tossed 14 interceptions and lost eight fumbles. In a four-game losing streak to end the regular season, Golson threw as many TD passes as interceptions (seven).
At the same time, despite a lack of height (he's 6-foot-0), Golson is an accomplished passer, and he also led the Irish to the BCS national championship game in the 2012 season. Thus, if he does decide to transfer, he will have a long suit of suitors.
Golson could be one of at least two high-profile quarterbacks to move on, with rumors continuing to swirl that Ohio State's Braxton Miller -- who missed this season with a shoulder injury -- possibly is looking to transfer.
