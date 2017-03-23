Notre Dame Pro Day: Round 1 for Kizer after plus showing?

Some have DeShone Kizer as the top quarterback in the 2017 NFL Draft. Others have him closer to fifth. To say there is a consensus on the Notre Dame quarterback would be less than truthful.
Even his pro day performance on Thursday drew mixed reviews. Scouts there that I talked to told me Kizer's workout was everything from exceptional to just okay. Most agreed, however, that he helped steady himself after a poor performance at the combine.
Kizer (6-4 3/8, 237), who stood on all of his combine numbers, completed 54 of 64 passes, with six receiver drops and four uncatchable throws. He showed a big arm, and looked good both rolling out and taking the ball from under center. Overall, his arrow is pointed up -- how much depends on who you talk to.
I think he finds a home at the back end of the first round somewhere. Certainly after Thursday, he'll have a lot more private workouts lined up. The 49ers, who took Kizer to dinner Wednesday night, had GM John Lynch and Director of Player Personnel Mike Williams in attendance. The Steelers, who own pick No. 30 in the first round, sent offensive coordinator Todd Haley.
Other notable Notre Dame players from Thursday's pro day that took place indoors on FieldTurf, with 26 NFL teams represented:
» DT Jarron Jones (6-5 3/4, 310) ran the 40-yard dash in 5.51 seconds, had a 24.5-inch vertical, an 8-foot-6 broad jump, a 4.97-second short shuttle, and a 8.62-second three-cone drill. Because of his size, Jones will be appealing for a team that plays a 4-3 defense.
» DT Isaac Rochell (6-4 1/2, 273) did not go through the timing events or do a workout because of a hamstring injury.
» CB Cole Luke (5-11 1/4, 198) ran the 40 in 4.61 and 4.60 seconds, had a 35.5-inch vertical, a 9-5 broad jump, a 4.15-second short shuttle, a 6.82-second three-cone, and added 11 bench lifts. He had a good workout and is considered a post-draft priority free agent.
» LB James Onwualo (6-0 3/4, 228) ran the 40 in 4.80 and 4.75 seconds, had a 36-inch vertical, a 9-11 broad jump, a 4.24-second short shuttle, a 7.25-second three-cone, and added 24 strength lifts. He's a projected free agent.