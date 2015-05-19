Notre Dame paid Charlie Weis more than Brian Kelly in 2013

Fired in 2009, Notre Dame paid Weis more in the 2013 calendar year than current head coach Brian Kelly, USA Today reported Tuesday. The school is reportedly still on the hook for payments to Weis through December 2015. Kelly's total compensation actually fell from 2012 to 2013, dropping from nearly $1.5 million to close to $1.2 million, because he made significantly less bonus money in a highly incentivized contract. Meanwhile, Weis took home more than $2 million in the same year.