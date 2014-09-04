Notre Dame, Ohio State agree to play games in 2022, '23

Notre Dame and Ohio State, two of college football's most prestigious programs, announced Thursday morning that they have agreed on a two-game series.
The teams will meet in a home-and-home series in 2022 and '23. The game in '22 will be at Ohio State, and the next season's game will be in South Bend.
It will be the first time the teams will have played in the regular season since a two-game series in 1995 and '96. In the most recent game, current Ohio State coach Urban Meyer was Notre Dame's wide receivers coach.
"Any time you talk about Notre Dame and Ohio State meeting in a football game, that event automatically is going to have huge national significance," Irish coach Brian Kelly said in a release announcing the games. "For fans and alumni of the two schools, not to mention college football fans in general, these games will be great attractions."
Ohio State previously had announced it will play Oklahoma in 2016 and '17 and Oregon in 2020 and '21. Notre Dame, meanwhile, already has games scheduled with Georgia in 2017 and '19 and with Texas in 2015, '16 and '20.
The four-team playoff, which begins this season, has led to a spate of "big" non-conference games being scheduled. Important to remember, though, is that buyout clauses are built into all of these contracts, and if for some reason playing these types of non-conference games actually becomes a burden on teams trying to reach the playoffs, they won't be played.
