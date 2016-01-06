Notre Dame LB Jaylon Smith has left ACL, MCL tears

Smith has yet to announce whether he will apply for early eligibility into the 2016 NFL Draft, and it is unclear whether his injury will affect that decision. NFL Media's Rand Getlin reported last month, about three weeks before the injury, that Smith was leaning toward applying for early draft entry and was narrowing his options for an agent. Underclassmen have until a Jan. 18 deadline to apply for early draft eligibility. If Smith does enter the draft early, reconstructive knee surgery would prevent him from full participation in the 2016 NFL Scouting Combine, which is about seven weeks away.