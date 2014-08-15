Notre Dame investigating fraud, bars four players from team

Daniels was the team's leading returning receiver after making 49 catches for 745 yards and seven touchdowns. He was placed on academic suspension for Notre Dame's spring semester but was reinstated in May for summer classes and workouts. Russell was the Irish's top cornerback after starting 26 straight games, dating back to his true freshman season in 2012. Williams was on NFL radars as a draft prospect heading into his senior season as a starter, while Moore was expected to be a key contributor as a reserve linebacker.