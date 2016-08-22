Notre Dame dismisses Max Redfield, suspends Devin Butler

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly dismissed starting safety Max Redfield from the team and suspended backup cornerback Devin Butler indefinitely after the two were among six Fighting Irish players arrested over the weekend in two separate incidents.
Kelly made the announcement via a release on Sunday, stating that the four other players who were arrested with Redfield -- linebacker Te'Von Coley, wide receiver Kevin Stepherson, cornerback Ashton White and running back Dexter Williams -- "will be subject to disciplinary measures internal to the football program."
Kelly said he met with each of the players involved in the incidents, reviewed the evidence available to him and consulted with others involved with the leadership of the school and team.
"That process has only served to deepen my disappointment in the poor decisions made by these young men," Kelly said. "Their conduct fell far short of what we expect from those who represent our football team and this great university."
Butler, who is recovering from a foot injury that is expected to keep him out until October, was arrested at an off-campus bar early Saturday on preliminary charges of battery to law enforcement and resisting law enforcement. He was formally charged Tuesday with felony counts of resisting law enforcement and battery against a public safety official. A not guilty plea was entered Wednesday on Butler's behalf and he has a hearing scheduled for Sept. 1, according to the Chicago Tribune.
Redfield and the four other players were charged with marijuana possession after being stopped by police for speeding in Fulton County (Indiana). Redfield, Stepherson and Williams also face a charge of possession of an unlicensed handgun.
Notre Dame opens the season Sept. 4 at Texas.